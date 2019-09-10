Sponsored
Gavin Creel, Jagged Little Pill Cast & More to Join Darren Criss at 2019 Elsie Fest

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 10, 2019
Gavin Creel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com

A talent-packed lineup of performers have signed on to take part in the 2019 edition of the outdoor musical celebration Elsie Fest. The previously announced event, created by Emmy winner Darren Criss, will take place on October 5 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City.

The newly announced guest lineup includes Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein.

Also singing out will be cast members from the upcoming Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, along with stars of the YouTube sensation A Very Potter Musical and the hit series R&H Goes Pop. Staff from the famed West Village piano bar Marie's Crisis will lead attendees in a sing-along.

Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from stage and screen, giving festival-goers a unique experience to hear from their favorite musicals.

Additional special guest performances will be announced soon.

