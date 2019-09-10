See Jordin Sparks Prepare to Return to Broadway as Jenna in Waitress

Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks is getting ready to head to the diner as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway beginning September 16. Sparks will replace current star Alison Luff, who will take her final bow on September 15. Known for winning the sixth season of American Idol, Spark's returns to Broadway for the first time since her 2010 debut in In the Heights. In honor of stepping back on to the Broadway stage, Sparks posed for photos at Sardi's ahead of her first bow. Check out the photos and be sure to make a reservation at the diner!