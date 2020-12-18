Sponsored
Ansel Elgort on the Surreal Phone Call from Steven Spielberg That Confirmed His Dream Gig in West Side Story

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 11, 2019
Ansel Elgort
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story film may be more than a year away, but Ansel Elgort has plenty to say about the highly anticipated remake. The 25-year-old actor sat down with Stephen Colbert on September 10 to recall the news of being cast as Tony by the high-profile director and the thrill of playing the role on film. "I'm pinching myself constantly," shared Elgort, thinking back to finding out he nabbed the role. "I got a phone call, and it was Stephen," said Elgort, thinking back to the surreal moment. "I was so happy and I couldn't tell anyone, but I called my mom and dad, and cried a little bit." Elgort, who is currently promoting the film The Goldfinch, is especially excited to sing and dance on the big screen. "Musical theater has been my first love," he said, remembering the time he appeared in West Side Story at theater camp. Hear more from the rising star below and mark your calendar: Spielberg's West Side Story film will be released on December 18, 2020.

