Waitress Star Mark Evans & Broadway's Justin Mortelliti Tie the Knot

Congratulations are in order! Mark Evans, currently starring as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, and his longtime love, Broadway actor Justin Mortelliti, were married on September 30 at Gilbertsville Farmhouse in the Catskills.



The couple told Broadway.com via email, "We've been anticipating this day for a very long time and we're so excited and extremely moved and grateful to have our friends and family from all over the world come together to celebrate our love and commitment to one another."



Evans and Mortelliti were first introduced via social media in October 2015 by their friend, Broadway actress Rebecca Faulkenberry, but officially met in December 2015 in Las Vegas while Mortelliti was starring in Rock of Ages. They were engaged on January 15, 2018.



In addition to his current turn in Waitress, Evans was seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. His off-Broadway, regional and national touring credits include I Married An Angel, Me and My Girl, Finian's Rainbow, The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida and Singing in the Rain. He has been seen on the West End stage in Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot and The Rocky Horror Show.



Mortelliti was seen on Broadway and on tour in Escape to Margaritaville. His off-Broadway credits include The Columbine Project and Clueless, with regional credits comprising Rock of Ages, Rent, Pippin, The Bedroom Window, Happy Days, Expecting to Fly, The House of Yes and Twist. He has released two solo albums: The Prince of April and The Fall and Rise.



The Broadway.com team sends love and good wishes to the dashing newlyweds!