Tickets Are Now on Sale for Princess Diana Bio-Musical on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Diana, the new Princess Diana bio-musical arriving at Broadway's Longacre Theatre next year. Previews will begin on March 2, 2020 with an opening night set for March 31.



Set in 1981, Diana finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.



Created by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—book writer and co-lyricist Joe DiPietro, composer/co-lyricist David Bryan and director by Christopher Ashley—the production will feature choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision/arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.



Reprising their performances from the world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse will be British actress Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) in the title role, Roe Hartrampf (Unnatural Acts) as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Side Show) as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Anastasia) as Queen Elizabeth.



The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by John Clancy.