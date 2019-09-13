Good News! Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey & Cleavant Derricks to Join the North American Wicked Tour

Pulse is rushing, head is reeling, face is flushing! The North American tour of Wicked will welcome new cast members Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey and Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as Elphaba, Glinda and The Wizard, respectively. Suskauer, Bailey and Derricks will join the road production of the blockbuster Broadway musical on September 24, while the show plays an engagement at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV, through September 29.



Suskauer, who is new to the world of Wicked, will assume the role of Elphaba after recently appearing in the original Broadway and off-Broadway companies of Be More Chill. Bailey is thrilled to be back in Oz as Glinda after previously being the understudy for the role in the national tour. Derricks, who's also new to the Wicked family, earned a Tony Award for originating the role of James Thunder Early in Dreamgirls. His other Broadway credits include Big Deal, Hair and Brooklyn.



They join a cast which currently includes Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Tom Flynn as Doctor Dillamond, Curt Hansen as Fiyero and DJ Plunkett as Boq.



The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”



With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked is currently approaching its 16th anniversary on Broadway. Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when the Wicked tour is headed to your city.



