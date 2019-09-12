Odds & Ends: Ain't Too Proud to Hold Special Benefit Performance for Actors Fund & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Ain't Too Proud to Hold Special Benefit Performance for Actors Fund

Get ready! The hit Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud has added a specially scheduled benefit showing to support The Actors Fund. The performance will be held on September 15 at 7:30pm. Ain't Too Proud, which opened on Broadway on March 21, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. The musical's talent-packed cast is led by 2019 Tony nominees Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, with Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, James Harkness as Paul Williams and Broadway.com vlogger Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin. Sergio Trujillo took home a 2019 Tony Award for his choreography of Ain't Too Proud.



Judith Light, Julianna Margulies to Host MCC Theater's Celebrity Game Night

A slew of stars have signed on to co-host MCC Theater's upcoming fundraiser Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night, set to be held on November 3, 2019 at 6:00pm at The Garage in midtown Manhattan. Hosts and team captains will include Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo and Peter Hedges, with additional participants to be announced. Celebrity Game Night will feature the stars facing off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion. "We're pulling together some really strong competitors," said Artistic Director Bernie Telsey, "and the team captains have already told me about some tricks they've got up their sleeves. It's going to be a crazy good time."



David Henry Hwang to Discuss Soft Power at Public Theater's Fall Forum

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has selected a lineup of acclaimed theater veterans to take part in its 2019 Fall Public Forum. The series of events will launch on October 21 at 7:00pm with Public Forum: World Stage, a conversation with playwright David Henry Hwang (book writer and lyricist of the Public's upcoming Soft Power), former United States Ambassador to the Netherlands Cynthia Schneider and political scientist Joseph S. Nye, Jr., whose book Soft Power: The Means to Success in World Politics inspired the Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's musical. To see the full lineup of programming set for the Fall Public Forum, click here.