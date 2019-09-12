Big Apple Circus Announces 42nd Season at Lincoln Center

The Big Apple Circus is headed home to Lincoln Center. The spectacular circus show, led by Ringmaster Storm Marrero and held inside a heated tent, will launch its 42nd season on October 12, 2019 for a limited engagement through February 2, 2020.



World-renowned for its intimate and artistic style, the Big Apple Circus is passionate about revitalizing the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats from performers with incredible real-life stories. The high-profile show continues a long-standing tradition of inclusivity, highlighting the finest talent from around the globe for an equally diverse audience.



Featuring a magical set design touching every corner of the tent, the new season is ready to transport audience members upon entering, in addition to incorporating them into the theatrics of the pre-show experience. This year's brand-new cast of performers and acts include:

A hand-balancing duo, Rafael Ferreira with partner Alan Pagnota, in Dupa Mao Na Roda , an unforgettable strongman routine

, an unforgettable strongman routine The New York premiere of America's Got Talent finalists Savitsky Cats , which consists of Svitlana, Marina and Misha—and their ten wildly talented housecats

finalists , which consists of Svitlana, Marina and Misha—and their ten wildly talented housecats New York comedian Amy Gordon, who has traveled the world hilariously slaying audiences in six different languages

"The Aliev Troupe," composed of internationally acclaimed acrobats specializing in the art of aerial acrobatics and the Russian Barre

"The Trick Riders" Caleb Carinci and Renny Spencer, and their horses—ready to take NYC commuting to new heights

Big Apple Circus fan-favorite comedic acrobat, NYU and Julliard professor Hovey Burgess

"Lopez Troupe" on the high wire

The "Duo Strap" act featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Tetiana Yudina

Jayson Dominguez dominating his "Wheel of Death"

International Juggling Association Gold Medalist Kyle Driggs, who invented umbrella juggling

And a mother-son directorial team—Cecil MacKinnon and Jack Marsh—who directly reflect the circus' core foundation of family, legacy and creativity.

A thrilling addition to this year's show will be original compositions Ada Westfall. Also on board to create the environment are music director Wages Argott, composer Janine Delwarte, lighting designer Jesse Alford and Tony-nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa.