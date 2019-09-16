Jordin Sparks Returns to Broadway as Jenna in Waitress

Almost a decade after her 2010 Broadway debut in In the Heights, multi-platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks heads back to Broadway on September 16, taking over the lead role of Jenna in Waitress. Sparks replaces Alison Luff, who played her final performance on September 15.



Sparks garnered worldwide attention at age 17 as the winner of American Idol season six. Sparks' popular singles have sold more than 10 million digital tracks, winning her two BET Awards, one American Music Award, one BMI Songwriting Award and one People's Choice Award, in addition to earning two MTV Award nominations and a Grammy nomination.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Sparks will play a limited engagement through October 27.