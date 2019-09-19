Tracy Letts' Dark Comedy Linda Vista Begins Broadway Run

Second Stage's Broadway production of Tracy Letts' new play Linda Vista begins previews on September 19 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The New York premiere, directed by Dexter Bullard, will officially open on October 10. Ian Barford stars.



Linda Vista takes a brutal look at Wheeler (Barford), a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery—navigating blind dates, old friends and new love.



Rounding out the cast is Sally Murphy as Margaret, Jim True-Frost as Paul, Troy West as Michael, Caroline Neff as Anita, Cora Vander Broek as Jules and Chantal Thuy as Minnie.



The production features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi and sound design by Richard Woodbury.



Linda Vista is scheduled to play an eight-week limited run through November 10.