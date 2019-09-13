Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Stefano Massini's Olivier-nominated new play The Lehman Trilogy, arriving at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in spring of 2020. Sam Mendes will repeat his work as director from a recent staging at Park Avenue Armory, with main-stem previews slated to begin on March 7 and an opening night set for March 26.



Adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name.



Reprising their performances from the play's off-Broadway and West End runs will be Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Adam Godley (Anything Goes) as Mayer Lehman, Ben Miles (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two) as Emanuel Lehman and Simon Russell Beale (Jumpers) as Henry Lehman.



The Lehman Trilogy will feature scenic design by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jon Clark, video design by Luke Halls, music/sound design by Nick Powell, music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett.