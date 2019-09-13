Sam Tutty to Star in London's Dear Evan Hansen; Lauren Ward & More Complete the Cast

Complete casting is here for the highly anticipated West End transfer of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The previously announced production will begin previews on October 29 and open on November 19 at the Noël Coward Theatre.



Leading the company will be Sam Tutty (Once on This Island) as Evan Hansen, with Tony nominee Lauren Ward (Matilda) as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young (Plenty) as Larry Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Heidi Hansen, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared Kleinman and newcomers Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy and Doug Colling as Connor Murphy. Marcus Harman (Parade) will play Evan Hansen at certain performances.



Featuring a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen follows the conflicted title character, a high-schooler who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly changes his life.



The complete Broadway creative team will reunite for the London production, including Tony-nominated director Michael Greif, choreographer Danny Mefford and Tony-winning orchestrator and musical supervisor Alex Lacamoire, with scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Japhy Weideman and sound designer Nevin Steinberg.