Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 Musical Sets Australian Premiere for Spring 2020

Lucky Australian audiences will get a chance to experience the acclaimed stage adaptation of 9 to 5 next year. The hit musical will arrive at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2020, under the direction of Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun, who helmed the acclaimed West End transfer and U.S. national tour.



Featuring a book by the film's original co-screenwriter Patricia Resnick and a Tony-nominated score by country legend Dolly Parton, who played the role of Doralee in the 1980 film, 9 to 5 tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.



Casting and production dates for the Australian premiere will be announced soon. Till then, take a look at the West End staging below.



