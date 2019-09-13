Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 Musical Sets Australian Premiere for Spring 2020

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 13, 2019
Dolly Parton on opening night of Broadway's "9 to 5"
(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Lucky Australian audiences will get a chance to experience the acclaimed stage adaptation of 9 to 5 next year. The hit musical will arrive at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2020, under the direction of Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun, who helmed the acclaimed West End transfer and U.S. national tour.

Featuring a book by the film's original co-screenwriter Patricia Resnick and a Tony-nominated score by country legend Dolly Parton, who played the role of Doralee in the 1980 film, 9 to 5 tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Casting and production dates for the Australian premiere will be announced soon. Till then, take a look at the West End staging below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Angela Lansbury Will Return to the Stage as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest Benefit Performance
  2. Michael Jackson Concert Musical Thriller Live to End 11-Year West End Run to Accommodate Refurbishment of Lyric Theatre
  3. Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey & Cleavant Derricks to Join the Wicked Tour
  4. Jeff Fenholt, Broadway's Original 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Dies at 68
  5. Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker to Star in Broadway Revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Newsletters