Go Inside the Magical Broadway Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret

The secret is officially out! Derren Brown: Secret, that is. British master illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown's new show opened at the Cort Theatre on September 15 and some of the biggest stars of stage and screen flocked to get their minds blown. Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman, Mad Men Emmy winner Jon Hamm and Tony nominee Victor Garber are just some of the people who stepped out to celebrate the night. Check out the photos to see who else hit the opening night carpet, and be sure to check out this one-of-a-kind show for yourself.