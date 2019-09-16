Sponsored
Go Inside the Magical Broadway Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 16, 2019

The secret is officially out! Derren Brown: Secret, that is. British master illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown's new show opened at the Cort Theatre on September 15 and some of the biggest stars of stage and screen flocked to get their minds blown. Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman, Mad Men Emmy winner Jon Hamm and Tony nominee Victor Garber are just some of the people who stepped out to celebrate the night. Check out the photos to see who else hit the opening night carpet, and be sure to check out this one-of-a-kind show for yourself.

Jeffrey Seller, Derren Brown and Tommy Kail
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Derren Brown: Secret

Derren Brown's acclaimed magic show arrives on Broadway.
