Mariah Lyttle, Sandie Lee & More to Lead the National Tour of The Color Purple

Casting has been announced for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple, and Mariah Lyttle, Sandie Lee and Chédra Arielle will lead the tour as Celie, Shug Avery and Sofia, respectively. The Color Purple road production will have its official opening October 25 in New Orleans, LA, at The Mahalia Jackson Theatre.



The Color Purple tour cast will also feature Andrew Malone as Mister, Brandon A. Wright as Harpo and Milika Cherée as Nettie. Rounding out the ensemble are Elizabeth Adabale, Jarrett Anthony Bennett, David Holbert, Parris Lewis, Jenay Naima, Mon’Quez Deon Pippins, Gabriella Rodriguez, Shelby A. Sykes, Ivan Thompson, Renee Titus, Cartreze Tucker, Jeremy Whatley and Gerard M. Williams.



Based on the Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is adapted for the stage by Tony and Pulitzer winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony-winning director John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award-winning work for the national tour.



The Broadway revival of The Color Purple won two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy Award.