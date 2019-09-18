Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die to Receive Off-Broadway Run with Second Stage; Janelle McDermoth Will Star

Second Stage Theater has announced an off-Broadway staging of the acclaimed 2011 solo show We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men), slated to play the Tony Kiser Theater this winter. Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop) will direct and choreograph the production, scheduled to begin previews on February 4, 2020 and open on February 25. Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale) will star.

Janelle McDermoth

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Performed as a series of hilarious and heartbreaking stories and songs, We're Gonna Die offers insight into what keeps people going as they hurtle toward the finish line.



We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee with Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles and lyrics by Lee. The production will feature music supervision and arrangements by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.



We're Gonna Die is slated to play a limited engagement through March 22, 2020.



Currently appearing at the Tony Kiser Theater is Second Stage's world premiere production of Bess Wohl's Make Believe, which is scheduled to conclude its limited run on September 22.