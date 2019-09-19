Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Frozen, Aladdin & The Lion King Celebrate 20 Years of Good Morning America with a Lively Performance

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 19, 2019

ABC's Good Morning America has been delighting TV viewers for officially two decades, and what better way to celebrate the morning show's milestone than with a performance from the best of Disney on Broadway. Stars from the hit musicals The Lion KingAladdin and Frozen paid a visit to the show's studio on September 19 to do just that, offering up a thrilling medley that included "Circle of Life," "Friend Like Me" and the "Let It Go" finale. Watch the multi-talented stars lend their voices below and make plans now to experience these beloved musicals for yourself on Broadway.

Caissie Levy & Patti Murin
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lady Gaga 'Offered a Role' in Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake
  2. Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster
  3. The Devil Wears Prada Musical Sets 2020 World Premiere in Chicago
  4. Kristin Chenoweth Sets Broadway Return with Solo Concert Engagement For the Girls
  5. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway

Star Files

Clinton Greenspan
Caissie Levy
Tshidi Manye
Patti Murin
Michael James Scott
Newsletters