Lady Gaga 'Offered a Role' in Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake

Grammy-winning music star Lady Gaga could be headed "Somewhere That's Green" for her next screen project. Us Weekly reports that the Oscar-nominated Star Is Born headliner could sing out in Warner Brothers' in-development film remake of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors.



A source tells Us Weekly that Gaga was recently "offered a role" and that she's "very interested to keep acting." The article doesn't specify the role Gaga was offered, but it's fair to assume she would play the strong-voiced bombshell Audrey. An email inquiry to Gaga's rep wasn't answered at the time of this article's publication.



Over the past few years, other stars rumored for Warner Brothers' new Little Shop include Rebel Wilson as Audrey and Josh Gad as Seymour. A timeline for the film's production has not yet been released.



The stage musical Little Shop of Horrors is currently receiving a hot-ticket off-Broadway revival, starring Tammy Blanchard as Audrey opposite Jonathan Groff as Seymour.