So Exciting! Broadway Blockbuster Moulin Rouge! The Musical Will Launch a U.S. Tour in November 2020

Because they can, can, can! Yes, they can, can, can! Moulin Rouge! The Musical, currently playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre, will launch a North American touring production in the fall of 2020. The tour will launch at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre in November 2020, followed by a 10-week engagement at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, before traveling to theaters all across the country. Exact dates, cities and casting for the Moulin Rouge! tour will be announced at a later date.



“After ten years in development, the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York is mind blowing,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic, in a statement. “We’re keen to share the enthusiasm for Moulin Rouge! The Musical across the country. It’s thrilling that a second company will be going out to audiences across North America just one year after the Broadway opening.”



Bohemians, far and wide! Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to a city near you--starting in New Orleans and Chicago in 2020. Don't miss the spectacular! pic.twitter.com/dZ77DpPl7c — Moulin Rouge The Musical (@MoulinRougeBway) September 19, 2019



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular…Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and—above all—love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.



Directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Emmy winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.



The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Ton winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).



As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.



