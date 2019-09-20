Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Will Return to the London Palladium in 2020

The celebrated London revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's fan-favorite musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which recently concluded a hit engagement at the London Palladium, has scheduled a return to the iconic venue in 2020. The new run will begin previews on July 2, 2020 and officially open on July 16 for a 10-week limited engagement through September 6.



Director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter are at the helm of the fresh staging, which received joyous reception from sold-out crowds at the Palladium.



Told entirely through song with the help of a narrator, the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.



With beloved music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice, Joseph features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



The cast of the recent West End staging was led by Jac Yarrow as Joseph, Sheridan Smith as the Narrator and Jason Donovan as Pharaoh. Casting for the remount will be announced at a later time.