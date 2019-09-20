Jason Robert Brown's 13 Being Made into a Movie Musical for Netflix

The 2008 Broadway musical 13, penned by Tony-winning theater makers Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County) and Robert Horn (Tootsie), is being adapted into a film for Netflix, according to Deadline. Tamra Davis will direct the screen adaptation, which is expected to schedule a release date soon. Robert Horn

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) The musical follows 13-year-old Evan Goldman, who has it all: He's popular, has the perfect family and lives in the greatest city in the world, New York. That is until his parents get divorced and he's forced to move with his Mom to Indiana. Uprooted from his old life, he has to make new friends and somehow maneuver his way through the minefield of high school to become part of the "in" crowd.



With a book by Horn (who will pen the screen adaptation) and Dan Elish and a score by Brown, 13 played 105 performances at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre from 2008-2009, in a production directed by Jeremy Sams and boasting a cast that included Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande.



Casting for the Netflix film will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at the recording session for the Broadway show below.



