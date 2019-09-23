Nicolas Dromard Returns to Jersey Boys as Tommy DeVito

Nicolas Dromard, a multi-talented former star of Jersey Boys, reprises his turn as Tommy DeVito in the off-Broadway production at New World Stages beginning on September 23. He replaces Corey Greenan, who took his final bow in the hit musical on September 22.



In addition to Broadway, off-Broadway and touring turns in Jersey Boys, Dromard has been seen on the Great White Way in Mary Poppins, Oklahoma! and The Boy From Oz. His credits also include touring appearances in Mamma Mia! and Wicked.



Dromard joins a current Jersey Boys cast that includes Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The cast also features Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik and Olivia Valli.