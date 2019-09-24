National Theatre's Taste of Honey Will Transfer to the West End

London's National Theatre has announced a West End transfer of Shelagh Delaney's taboo-breaking 1958 play A Taste of Honey directed by Bijan Sheibani. The West End production will begin previews on December 5 and officially open on December 9 at Trafalgar Studios immediately following a nine-week U.K. tour. Jodie Prenger, Gemma Dobson, Durone Stokes and Stuart Thompson will reprise their acclaimed performances.



In A Taste of Honey, when Helen (Prenger) runs off with a car salesman, her feisty daughter Jo (Dobson) takes up with Jimmie (Stokes), a sailor who promises to marry her before he heads for the seas. Soon, art student Geof (Thompson) moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.



Rounding out the West End company will be Tom Varey, Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton and Claire Eden. The production will feature scenic design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Ian Dickinson and movement direction by Aline David.