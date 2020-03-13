Tickets Are Now on Sale for Plaza Suite Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite. Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey will direct the production, set to begin previews on March 13, 2020 and officially open on April 13 at the Hudson Theatre.



Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel. The original production, featuring Tony-winning direction by Mike Nichols, played 1,097 performances at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre (now the Schoenfeld).



Broderick is a longtime interpreter of Neil Simon's works, winning his first Tony Award for Brighton Beach Memoirs, appearing in the sequel Biloxi Blues and years later leading a revival of The Odd Couple. His other credits include a Tony-winning turn in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and a Tony-nominated performance in The Producers.



Parker returns to Broadway after more than two decades, following a 1996 turn in Once Upon a Mattress. Her other Broadway credits include The Innocents, Annie, The Heidi Chronicles and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying alongside Broderick. She is an Emmy winner for Sex and the City.



Plaza Suite will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Scott Lehrer.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Plaza Suite is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 12, 2020.