Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock & Broadway Stars Celebrate Judy Film

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 24, 2019
Adrienne Warren, Renée Zellweger & Jessie Mueller
(Photos: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix)

We love a movie-viewing party, and this one was particularly starry! Harry Connick Jr. hosted a VIP screening of Judy at the Crosby Street Hotel on September 23. Renée Zellweger, who takes on the legendary Judy Garland in the film, and Finn Wittrock, who plays Garland's fifth husband, musician Mickey Deans, were in attendance, as were a bevy of Broadway stars: Bernadette Peters, Jessie Mueller, Michael Urie and Tina-bound star Adrienne Warren all attended the screening. Take a look at the fun photos from the event, and be sure to see Judy in theaters beginning on September 27.

Harry Connick Jr., who hosted the screening, hugs Judy star Renée Zellweger.
Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie pose next to the poster.
See Finn Wittrock and Renée Zellweger on the big screen in Judy beginning on September 27.
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Yiddish Fiddler's Young Lovers Announce Real-Life Engagement
  2. Kara Lindsay on Broadway's Baby Boom, Bacon Cravings & Newsies Playdates
  3. Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz & Wesley Taylor to Lead Assassins at Classic Stage
  4. Broadway Grosses: Freestyle Love Supreme Hip-Hops Its Way to a Strong Box Office
  5. Parent Trap Musical Identical Sets World Premiere with Nottingham Playhouse

Star Files

Harry Connick Jr.
Jessie Mueller
Bernadette Peters
Michael Urie
Adrienne Warren
Finn Wittrock
Newsletters