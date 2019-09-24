See Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock & Broadway Stars Celebrate Judy Film

We love a movie-viewing party, and this one was particularly starry! Harry Connick Jr. hosted a VIP screening of Judy at the Crosby Street Hotel on September 23. Renée Zellweger, who takes on the legendary Judy Garland in the film, and Finn Wittrock, who plays Garland's fifth husband, musician Mickey Deans, were in attendance, as were a bevy of Broadway stars: Bernadette Peters, Jessie Mueller, Michael Urie and Tina-bound star Adrienne Warren all attended the screening. Take a look at the fun photos from the event, and be sure to see Judy in theaters beginning on September 27.

Harry Connick Jr., who hosted the screening, hugs Judy star Renée Zellweger.

Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie pose next to the poster.