Renée Zellweger Finds Her Voice as Judy Garland in First Full-Length Judy Trailer

Watch It
by Eric King • Jul 8, 2019
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic "Judy"
(Photo: David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Audiences just got the most complete preview yet of Renée Zellweger's take on entertainment icon Judy Garland. Zellweger herself unveiled the full-length trailer for Judy, a biopic examining the end of Garland's spectacular and tumultuous life, at London Pride July 8

In the trailer, Garland struggles to get her career—and voice—back on track, all while missing her children. "I just want what everybody wants," Zellweger whispers as Garland. "I just seem to have a harder time getting it." We also get a look at Broadway alum Finn Whitrock as Garland's fifth husband, musician Mickey Deans. Set in the winter of 1968, Judy chronicles the events that unfold as Garland arrives in London to perform a series of sold-out concerts. 

The film, which adapts Peter Quilter's acclaimed 2012 Broadway play End of the Rainbow, is directed by Rupert Goold and also stars Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell and Gemma-Leah Devereux. Check out the trailer below, and catch the film when it hits theaters September 27. 

