David Mitchell & Gemma Whelan to Reprise Sitcom Turns in New West End Comedy Upstart Crow

A pair of TV favorites are headed to the London stage. David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan, celebrated for their screen turns as Shakespeare and Kate on the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow, will star in a stage adaptation of the series in the West End next year. The world premiere comedy will begin previews on February 7, 2020 and officially open on February 18 at the Gielgud Theatre.



Written by Ben Elton and directed by Sean Foley, Upstart Crow is set in 1605 England as the nation's greatest playwright, Will Shakespeare (Mitchell), is facing trouble. King James has been on the throne for two years and Shakespeare has produced just two plays, both of which were major flops. Meanwhile, his friend and housekeeper Kate (Whelan), horrified at the exploitation of showbiz animals for entertainment, has recently liberated the Globe Theatre's prize dancing bear.



Additional casting for Upstart Crow will be announced soon. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 25, 2020.