Charles Busch & Linda Lavin to Star in Tale of the Allergist's Wife Benefit for Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has announced a one-night benefit presentation of the 2000 Tony-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. The benefit will feature playwright Charles Busch taking on the lead role of Marjorie, which was originated on Broadway by Linda Lavin, who will also appear in the benefit in the role of Frieda. Lynne Meadow will repeat her Broadway work as director for the event, set to be held at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 18 at 7:30pm.



Joining Busch and Lavin onstage will be fellow original cast members Tony Roberts, Michele Lee and Anil Kumar, who will reprise their turns as Ira, Lee and Mohammed, respectively. Additional casting will be announced soon.



The Tale of the Allergist's Wife ran from November 2, 2000 through September 15, 2002, playing 25 previews and 777 performances. The show received Tony nominations for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Lavin) and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Lee).



"I am honored and thrilled to be able to have this play come back to Broadway for one night to support such a special organization," said Busch. "I am thankful to Lynne Meadow for giving us the Friedman Theatre and for once again leading us with her brilliant direction of this play. I am really excited and touched that Linda suggested that I play Marjorie for this performance. She's a character near and dear to my heart and I am thankful that I get to play her now on the stage alongside my dearest costars and friends."