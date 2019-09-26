Sponsored
Jelani Alladin, Sierra Boggess & More to Toast Disney on Broadway at 25th Anniversary Concert

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 26, 2019
Jelani Alladin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A star-studded lineup of performers will lend their voices to the songs of Disney on Broadway's hit musicals at the upcoming concert Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway. The one-night event, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place on November 4 at 8:00pm at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to the Tony-nominated Disney musical Aladdin.

The initial performer lineup includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Aida), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Ashley Park (Grand Horizons), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Rema Webb (Hercules) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King).

The evening will also feature a reunion of Newsies stars, including Joshua Michael Burrage, Kyle Coffman, Nico DeJesus, Michael Fatica, JP Ferreri, Garrett Hawe, Evan Kasprzak, Jess LeProtto, Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel, Ryan Steele, Andrew Wilson and Iain Young. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The concert will feature beloved songs from Disney's Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies and Tarzan.

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of 10 hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 200 million theatergoers worldwide.

