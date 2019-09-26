Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin Inducted into Crain's Hall of Fame

Hats off to Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, who is among the changemakers newly anointed to Crain's New York Business' Hall of Fame. St. Martin joined the Broadway League in 2006.



During her tenure with the Broadway League, St. Martin has managed various challenges affecting the industry including labor strikes, economic downturns and government issues. Under her tenure, the League has created numerous new development and educational programs.

In addition to her work with the Broadway League, St. Martin serves on the executive committees of several nonprofit organizations including NYC & Co. and the Times Square Alliance. She also serves on the boards of The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Joining St. Martin among Crain's 2019 Hall of Fame honorees are Daniel Doctoroff, president and CEO of Sidewalk Labs; Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health; Roger Ferguson, CEO of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association; William C. Rudin, CEO and co-chairman of Rudin Management Co.; and Arthur Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times Co.