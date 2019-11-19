Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey Welcome Baby Boy Emerson Charles

Exciting news for a celebrated Broadway couple! Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey welcomed their first child, son Emerson Charles, on November 12, 2019. Lindsay and Massey were married on June 2, 2013; they met in 2008 while appearing together in the musical version of Little House on the Prairie.



Lindsay wrote on Instagram, "It’s been exactly a week since this angel came into our lives. We feel so lucky to get to be his parents! Absolutely in love with our baby boy."



A former Broadway.com vlogger, Lindsay's Broadway credits include Beautiful, Wicked and Newsies. She appeared on tour in Wicked and has accrued numerous regional credits.



Massey's Broadway credits include A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Memphis, Tarzan and Big River. He was also seen off-Broadway in Bella: An American Tall Tale.



Broadway.com sends love and good wishes to the growing family!