The first glimpse at The Lightning Thief on Broadway is here! The rollicking stage musical is based on Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel of the same name. Check out these action-packed photos of stars Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier and more from the production, and then go experience it live at the Longacre Theatre through January 5, 2020!

Chris McCarrell battles monsters as Percy Jackson in The Lightning Thief.