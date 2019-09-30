Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Sing from For the Girls, Hear Idina Menzel Tease Frozen 2 Song & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 30, 2019
Kristin Chenoweth "For the Girls" album cover
(Photo: Gian Andrea di Stefano)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.

Watch Kristin Chenoweth Belt Out 'The Man That Got Away'
You know who can cure a case of the Mondays? Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, that's who! Her new album For the Girls dropped last week, and fans can look forward to her forthcoming Broadway engagement of the same name. She stopped by on The Today Show on September 30 to wow the crowd with her rendition of "The Man That Got Away." Take a look below, and be sure to see her at the Nederlander Theatre in For the Girls beginning on November 8.



Hear Idina Menzel on Frozen 2 Track "Into the Unknown"
You know who can also cure a case of the Mondays? Tony winner Idina Menzel! Disney revealed the Frozen 2 soundtrack list and gave fans a sneak peek at her golden vocals on the new song “Into the Unknown.” The track list includes the following:

1. “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood
2. “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff
3. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)
4. “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad
5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff
6. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff
7. “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood
8. “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell
9. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco
10. “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves
11. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22. In the meantime, get a sneaky listen to Menzel on "Into the Unknown" below!



Ramin Karimloo to Lead Tokyo Production of Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert
Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo will lend his voice to an upcoming stage production of Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert at Tokyo’s Tokyu Theatre Orb. Karimloo will play Judas and be joined by Declan Bennett (American Idiot) as Jesus, Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Peter and Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon) as Mary. This production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera is set to play from October 11-14 and will be directed by Jaime Verazin.

