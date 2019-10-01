Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Extends Again at the Public Theater

Originally scheduled to run through November 17, the Public Theater's new staging of the late Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf has extended again prior to beginning previews on October 8. The Public Theater announced a second extension for the production, which will now play through December 1. Directed by Leah C. Gardiner, the piece will officially open on October 22.



For Colored Girls returns to the Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway. Shange's form-changing work tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song and movement. Each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.



Broadway alum Sasha Allen replaced the previously announced Jocelyn Bioh, who withdrew from the off-Broadway production due to a scheduling conflict. The cast also includes Celia Chevalier, Danaya Esperanza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne C. Moore, Okwui Okpokwasili and Alexandria Wailes.



The production features choreography by Camille A. Brown, scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama and original composition by Martha Redbone.