Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Brian Cox & the Cast of The Great Society in Exclusive Presidential Portraits on Opening Night

Photo Feature
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 2, 2019
Brian Cox
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, a sequel to his Tony-winning All the Way, has arrived on Broadway. Headlined by Succession star Brian Cox as President Lyndon B. Johnson, the play tells the history of what happened when the popular President decided not to run for re-election. Also featuring Grantham Coleman, Richard Thomas, Marc Kudisch, Bryce Pinkham, Barbara Garrick and Nikkole Salter as some of history's most notable names, The Great Society opened at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater on October 1. In honor of the sequel arriving to the Great White Way, check out the exclusive shots below of the cast and creative team taking their own presidential portraits and be sure to see history come to life on stage for yourself.

Richard Thomas is Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
Grantham Coleman plays Martin Luther King Jr.
Barbara Garrick portrays Ladybird Johnson.
View the Full Gallery Here

The Great Society

Brian Cox stars as Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan's sequel to All The Way.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar Belt Out 'Suddenly Seymour'
  2. Waitress Star Mark Evans & Broadway's Justin Mortelliti Tie the Knot
  3. Joshua Henry Snatches Cell Phone from Audience Member During The Wrong Man Performance
  4. Dates Announced for Harry Connick Jr.'s Broadway Return in A Celebration of Cole Porter
  5. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Christopher Jackson Spit Rhymes on the Spot to Promote Freestyle Love Supreme

Star Files

Gordon Clapp
Grantham Coleman
Brian Cox
Marc Kudisch
Bryce Pinkham
Richard Thomas
Frank Wood
Newsletters