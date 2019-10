The Wrong Man, Ross Golan's new musical, starring Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez, is wowing audiences off-Broadway through November 17. The production, directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Travis Wall, officially opens on October 7, and we have a first look at photos from the show. Take a peek, and be sure to experience The Wrong Man for yourself at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The Wrong Man star Joshua Henry performs at the center of a number.

The Wrong Man star Ryan Vasquez takes the stage.