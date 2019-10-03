Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Gathers Star-Studded Cast to Perform His Star Wars Parody Musical in Concert

Andrew Barth Feldman, standout title star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, has announced an upcoming concert performance of his parody musical SW: A New(sical) Hope, set to appear at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 9, 2020 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The comedic take on Star Wars: A New Hope is written and produced by Feldman and Adrian Dickson. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to NEXT for Autism.



Feldman will lead a cast that also includes Drew Gehling (Almost Famous), Wesley Taylor (Assassins), Jason Gotay (Bring It On), Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Heath Saunders (Alice by Heart) and Nathan Fosbinder ("d3@r ev@n OH NO" on YouTube), along with fellow Dear Evan Hansen players Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Gabrielle Carrubba, Phoenix Best, Josh Strobl, Dan Macke, Roman Banks and Diamond Essence-White.



SW: A New(sical) Hope, which was penned by Feldman and Dickson during eighth grade, combines Star Wars and musical theater with middle school humor. Additional casting will be announced soon.