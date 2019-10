Freestyle Love Supreme has come far from its humble beginnings in the basement of the Drama Book Shop. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the part-improv, part-freestyle-hip-hop show has officially made it to the Great White Way. The company and a number of starry guests were in attendance on October 2 at the Booth Theatre. Take a look at the photos, and experience Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theatre through January 5.