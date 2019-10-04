Riverdance to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with New Engagement at Radio City Music Hall

Riverdance is headed back to New York City for the first time in 10 years. The celebrated dance show has scheduled an eight-performance run at Radio City Music Hall from March 10-15, 2020, heading into St. Patrick's Day.



In addition to the show's return to Radio City Music Hall, the acclaimed dance extravaganza will embark on a North American tour across more than 45 cities, scheduled to launch in Montreal in January 2020. The production will also return to 3Arena, the original Dublin venue where it debuted 25 years ago, for a special engagement from February 6-9, 2020.



Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. The seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke box office records during its world premiere in Dublin, followed by acclaimed engagements in London and New York, where eight sold-out shows at Radio City heralded the start of two decades of touring companies throughout North America.



The 25th anniversary production of Riverdance will be designed by lead designer Peter Canning, with set design by Alan Farquharson, lighting design by Andrew Voller, video design by Cosmo AV, costume design by Joan Bergin and sound design by Michael O'Gorman.