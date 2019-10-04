See Lin-Manuel Miranda and More in Action on Freestyle Love Supreme's Opening Night

Lin Manuel-Miranda (Photo and animations by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Freestyle Love Supreme is officially on Broadway and celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre on October 2. Co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Thomas Kail were joined by Freestyle Love Supreme members of the past and present like Tony winners Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart along with Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudka, Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan, Kaila Mullady, Arthur Lewis and Andrew Bancroft. In honor of the freestyle improv group's 15-year journey to Broadway, we took exclusive GIFs of the cast, creative team, and their friends doing what they do best—freestyling. Check them out and then see the show for yourself!

Co-creator Lin-Manual Miranda is Lin-Man in Freestyle Love Supreme in his surprise appearances.

Co-creator Anthony Veneziale is Two-Touch and often is the emcee of Freestyle Love Supreme.

Thomas Kail directs Freestyle Love Supreme.

Aneesa Folds is Young Nees in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Chris Sullivan is Shockwave in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Utkarsh Ambudkar is UTK the INC in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Andrew Bancroft is Jelly Donut in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Kaila Mullady is Kaiser Roze in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Arthur Lewis is Arthur the Geniuses in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Occasional cast member Chris Jackson is C-Jack in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Ashley Perez Flanagan is Reina Fire in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Occasional cast member James Monroe Iglehart is J-Soul in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Occasional cast member Daveed Diggs is Mr. Diggs in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry supports her friends with a beat.

Scenic designer Beowulf Borwitt and lighting designer Jeff Croiter get in on the fun.

Former In the Heights cast member Robin de Jesus spits a rhyme.

Vanessa Nadal, wife of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Ain't Too Proud star Derrick Baskin celebrates the night.