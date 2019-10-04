Dana Ivey & Morgan Freeman to Revisit Driving Miss Daisy for Acting Company Benefit

Dana Ivey and Morgan Freeman, the award-winning stars who originated the roles of Daisy Werthan and Hoke Coleburn in the 1987 debut staging of Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer-winning play Driving Miss Daisy, will return to the roles for one night this fall. The pair will lead a benefit performance of the play at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College on November 11 at 7:00pm; proceeds from the evening will go to The Acting Company. Walter Bobbie will direct, in addition to reprising the role of Boolie, which he understudied in the original production.



Driving Miss Daisy follows the relationship between an elderly, widowed Southern Jewish woman named Daisy Werthan (Ivey) and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke Colburn (Freeman).



Uhry's play set Ivey and Freeman on their paths to stardom and led to the celebrated 1989 film adaptation for which Freeman won a Golden Globe Award alongside Jessica Tandy in an Oscar-winning turn as Daisy.



The drama's original run played nearly 1200 performances, garnering the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, three Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie Award win for Ivey.