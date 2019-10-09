Jason Gotay to Play Che in Evita at New York City Center

Strong-voiced star Jason Gotay has been cast as Che in New York City Center's upcoming special gala staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita. The previously announced production, directed by Sammi Cannold, music-directed by Kristen Blodgette and co-choreographed by Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby, will run for two weeks from November 13-24.



Gotay is a City Center alum who appeared earlier this year in the Encores! production of Call Me Madam. He has been seen on Broadway in Bring It On The Musical and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and off-Broadway in The Anthem and F#%king Up Everything.



Gotay joins a previously announced cast that includes Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco, who will split the role of Eva Perón, along with Philip Hernandez as Magaldi and Enrique Acevedo as Perón, with an ensemble comprising Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres and Ricardo A. Zayas.



Cannold's vision for Evita uses dynamic visual storytelling and an original approach to excavate new depths within Webber and Rice's text, with Reficco playing Perón from ages 15-20 and Pfeiffer portraying her from ages 20-33.