Solea Pfeiffer & Maia Reficco to Share Title Role in Evita at New York City Center

Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco will split the role of Eva Perón in New York City Center's upcoming special gala staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita. The previously announced production, directed by Sammi Cannold, music-directed by Kristen Blodgette and co-choreographed by Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby, will run for two weeks from November 13-24.



Cannold's vision for Evita uses dynamic visual storytelling and an original approach to excavate new depths within Webber and Rice's text, with Reficco playing Perón from ages 15-20 and Pfeiffer portraying her from ages 20-33.



Pfeiffer, an alum of the Hamilton tour, was previously seen on the City Center stage in the Encores! Off-Center staging of Songs for a New World. In advance of Evita, she will appear in the world premiere musical Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe.



Reficco is an acclaimed Argentinian recording artist who will make her New York stage debut with this production.



The principal cast will also include Enrique Acevedo (Bombay Dreams) as Perón and Philip Hernandez (The Capeman) as Magaldi, with an ensemble comprising Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres and Ricardo A. Zayas.



Additional casting will be announced soon.