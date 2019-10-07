Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal Announces Shows & Stars Set to Appear in Fall Episode

A new episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community, has been scheduled to air this fall.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment will air on PIX11 in New York on October 13 at 6:00pm ET, with additional airings scheduled to appear on networks nationwide.



The new episode will feature:

An exclusive performance from the stars of Freestyle Love Supreme from Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail

We're celebrating Billy Porter's historic win at this year's Emmys for Pose

Slave Play is Broadway's most provocative new play and Tamsen takes a walk through midtown with one of the stars, the amazing Joaquina Kalukango

Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tracy Letts is making his Broadway playwrighting return with Linda Vista

We caught up with Mary-Louise Parker and her co-star Will Hochman about her latest Broadway turn in The Sound Inside

We show you two new stars of Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez who plays Angelica Schuyler and Austin Scott, the Broadway newcomer making his debut in the biggest possible way, in the starring role of Alexander Hamilton

Broadway.com's Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek provides our Broadway.com minute with Oscar and Tony winner Marisa Tomei starring in The Rose Tattoo

And Oklahoma! is this year's reigning Best Revival of a Musical and we talk with standout Will Brill who plays Ali Hakim, one the funniest characters in the show

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.