Meghan Picerno Takes Over as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway

Meghan Picerno, a celebrated alum of the Phantom of the Opera world tour, reprises her turn as Christine Daaé in the musical's legendary Broadway production beginning on October 16. She replaces Kaley Ann Voorhees, who took her final bow on October 13.



In addition to her acclaimed performance in the Phantom tour, Picerno originated the role of Christine in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. This marks her Broadway debut.



Picerno joins a cast that includes Ben Crawford as the Phantom, John Riddle as Raoul, Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, the role of Christine is played by Eryn LeCroy.



Directed by Harold Prince and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart.