Ahead of Global Release, Martin Scorsese's New Film The Irishman to Play Monthlong Engagement on Broadway

Netflix has announced that The Irishman, a new movie from Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, will be shown at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway ahead of its November 27 wide release. The motion picture, based on Charles Brandt's acclaimed book, will play the main-stem venue from November 1 through December 1.



"We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single-house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris," said Scorsese. "The opportunity to re-create that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting."



Starring Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and written by Brandt and Steven Zaillian, The Irishman is a saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).



The Irishman will appear at the Belasco just in advance of the next Broadway show slated to play the venue: the Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country, which will begin previews on February 7, 2020.



Gear up for The Irishman with a peek at the film’s trailer below.



