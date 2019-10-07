Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: David Byrne's American Utopia Is Burning Up the Great White Way

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 7, 2019
David Byrne with the U.K. touring cast of "American Utopia"
(Photo: Catalina Kulczar)

American Utopia, the celebrated theatrical concert created by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, arrived on Broadway this past week to full houses, warm reception and a strong box office. In just three preview performances, the show brought in a gross of $395,604.00 and played to cheering crowds at 98.97% capacity. The new show, which features Byrne sharing the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists performing Byrne's popular songs including the Talking Heads hit "Burning Down the House," will officially open on October 20. American Utopia will is scheduled to play a limited run through January 19, 2020, so now couldn't be a better plan to see the exciting production for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 6.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,992,845.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,176,909.50)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,130,636.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,949,218.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,498,490.80)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Height of the Storm ($326,052.00)
4. Derren Brown: Secret ($303,287.50)*
3. The Inheritance ($271,487.64)**
2. The Lightning Thief ($219,484.00)
1. Linda Vista ($166,400.06)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.52%)
2. Hamilton (101.51%)
3. Come From Away (100.92%)
4. Hadestown (100.90%)
5. Moulin Rouge! (100.75%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Derren Brown: Secret (69.99%)*
4. Tootsie (69.25%)
3. The Great Society (66.92%)
2. The Sound Inside (66.85%)
1. The Lightning Thief  (47.80%)

Source: The Broadway League

*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on five performances

