See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Lifetime's Patsy & Loretta

Patsy & Loretta, which charts the friendship between music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, is set to air on October 19 on Lifetime. Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Tony nominee Megan Hilty star as Loretta and Patsy, respectively, in the TV movie, which was filmed on location in Nashville earlier this year. On October 7, Mueller, Hilty and more attended a special screening of the film at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Take a look at the photos, and then tune in to see the Broadway favorites on October 19.

Sara Bareilles steps out to support her boyfriend Joe Tippett, who also stars in Patsy & Loretta.