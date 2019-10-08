Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jenn Colella & Caitlin Kinnunen to Lead Reading of Site-Specific Fun Home in NYC Funeral Home

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 8, 2019
Jenn Colella & Caitlin Kinnunen
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A site-specific staging of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home will be tested out in a reading at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel funeral home in New York City on December 19 at 8:00pm. Tony nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) will star.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Fun Home is based on cartoonist Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir, which chronicles her experience coming into her own as a lesbian and coping with the suicide of her closeted father. The musical features a Tony-winning book by Lisa Kron and a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Kron (lyrics).

Colella will star as Alison in the reading, which will feature Kinnunen as Medium Alison. Daniella Caggiano, who helmed a starry reading of Significant Other earlier this year, will direct. The reading will be presented by Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company.

Further casting is to come.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Patsy & Loretta
  2. LaChanze & Andrea Martin to Join Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol on Broadway
  3. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway
  4. Idina Menzel to Celebrate New Album with Carnegie Hall Concert
  5. Broadway Grosses: David Byrne's American Utopia Is Burning Up the Great White Way

Star Files

Jenn Colella
Caitlin Kinnunen
Newsletters