Ethan Slater, Isaac Powell & More Set for Reading of Significant Other at JCC in Manhattan

A talent-packed cast of stars have signed on for a staged reading of Joshua Harmon's acclaimed Broadway play Significant Other at the Marlene Meyerson JCC in New York City. Daniella Caggiano will direct the reading, set for January 31 at 7:00pm.



Leading the cast will be Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Jordan Berman, Isaac Powell (Once On This Island) as Zach/Evan/Roger, Midori Francis (Usual Girls) as Laura, Latoya Edwards (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) as Vanessa, Cathryn Wake (The Great Comet) as Kiki and Kathryn Kates (Broadway's Significant Other) as Helene, with casting for the dual roles of Will/Conrad/Tony to come.



Significant Other follows Jordan Berman (Slater), who combats single life with nights joined by his trio of girlfriends (Francis, Edwards and Wake). But as those friends become coupled off, he learns that guiding and supporting loved ones through their relationships is just as hard as the exhausting quest for Mr. Right.



The Broadway run of Significant Other, which starred Gideon Glick in a celebrated turn as Jordan, ended its run at the Booth Theatre on April 23, 2017.